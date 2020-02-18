[former-albany-park-instructor-billed-with-sexually-assaulting-thirteen-calendar-year-outdated-boy]

A former Chicago Public Educational facilities instructor in Albany Park is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-previous boy past year.

Sara Damyan, 33, is charged with one particular felony count of prison sexual assault, Chicago law enforcement said.

Sara Damyan Chicago law enforcement

She allegedly abused a 13-calendar year-aged boy concerning Jan. 15 and March eight last 12 months at a house in the 2400 block of North Kedzie Boulevard in Logan Square, police said. Damyan was taken into custody about 10: 05 a.m. Monday in Lake Check out.

Damyan was eradicated from her classroom career in March 2019 and hasn’t been employed at CPS due to the fact September, in accordance to Chicago Community Educational institutions spokeswoman Emily Bolton.

CPS experienced Damyan stated as a particular training trainer at Alessandro Volta Elementary University, 4950 N. Avers Ave., up right up until Sept. 30, 2019, in its staff placement data files.

It was mysterious if the boy was a pupil at the faculty.

Damyan is due in bond courtroom Tuesday.

