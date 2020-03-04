[Former ALICE COOPER Guitarist MICHAEL BRUCE Launches MICHAEL BRUCE Group]

Previous ALICE COOPER guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Michael Bruce has unveiled his new band, the MICHAEL BRUCE Team.

The MICHAEL BRUCE Team is:

Michael Bruce – Guitar/Lead Vocals

Lynette Bruce – Bass

Jimmy Waldo – Keyboards

Steve Potts – Guitar

Matt Indes – Drums

Mentioned Bruce: “A Grand Slam!!! I am happy to be here!!! With my wife by my aspect and group of terrific guys, we are formally off and working!

“I would like to welcome all of you to my new venture, my new band and the latest of creations!

“Jimmy Waldo, songwriter, producer, engineer, keyboard player and singer. Jimmy is also a single of the unique founding customers of the band ALCATRAZZ.

“Matt Indes, drums, From Rock and Steel to Nation, are living, studio, tours. Matt has performed, and or recorded with Michael Bruce, Michael Schenker, and lots of other individuals.

“Steven Potts, initially from London, Steve is a songwriter, accomplishing all models of rock and steel/jazz. Steve has a short while ago recorded and labored with the band SYMBOLIC out of LA encompassing spot.

“Lynette ‘Lynn’ Bruce has a background in jazz/blues and has executed thoroughly with various bands. She will explain to you that some of her most memorable performances came from executing overseas for the USO.

“Final but not least, me… Keep tuned!!!!”

As a member of the original ALICE COOPER band, Michael co-wrote the hits that rocked a era: “I am Eighteen”, “Under My Wheels”, “No More Mr. Pleasant Dude”, “Be My Lover”, “School’s Out”, “Elected”, “Billion Greenback Toddlers” and numerous much more music that continue to be a staple of vintage rock today.

“School’s Out”, one particular of the most noteworthy and iconic tracks, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Shaped with the intention to make new songs in the style of individuals vintage COOPER information of the early 1970s, the MICHAEL BRUCE Group is at this time operating on a complete-duration album for an early 2021 launch. The band will also be booking exhibits for later on this yr and into 2021.

You can check out out a sampler of a few new music below.