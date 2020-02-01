Former ambulance driver John Bowie denied the bail after he was accused of murdering his wife in 1982.

A former ambulance driver who was accused of murdering his wife almost 40 years ago allegedly had the opportunity to dispose of her body at a pig farm, a New South Wales judge said.

“Pigs don’t leave any evidence … they’ll never find them,” John Bowie reportedly told paramedics.

Mr. Bowie was charged in October with the murder of his 31-year-old wife Roxlyn Bowie, who disappeared from her home in Walgett, north New South Wales in June 1982. Her body was never found.

(A Current Affair) (AAP)

Mr. Bowie was denied bail by Justice Robert Allan Hulme at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

His lawyer Sam Karnib said he made the “bold statement” that Ms. Bowie may not be dead, and suggested that anyone who did not want to be found could go missing.

He claimed that there were “holes and gaps” in the Crown case, which he described as not strong and cumbersome.

(A current affair)

The Crown’s claims included that his client was a well-known womanizer who had the ability to dispose of his wife’s body at a pig farm and was seen with a shovel the day after her disappearance, said Mr. Karnib.

He also referred to the pig comments that Mr. Bowie allegedly made to ambulance drivers.

In a letter that supported Mr. Bowie’s bail request, his sister said that her knowledge had led her to believe that he was not responsible for his wife’s disappearance.

But Justice Hulme noted that Bowie had previously been detained for five years for shooting for the purpose of murder, which he believed was more contrary to the sister’s belief.

The judge said it was very likely that a jury would accept that Ms. Bowie was actually dead.

(A Current Affair) (A current affair)

Law enforcement could not be called weak, he said, noting that “some of the worst cases were cumbersome.”

“There is no credible alternative offender,” he said.

Mr. Bowie will appear before the Central Local Court on February 6th.