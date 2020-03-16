Former applicant for Florida governor Andrew Gillum enters rehab for ‘alcohol abuse’

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks for the duration of a Democratic gubernatorial debate held at Florida Gulf Coastline University’s Cohen Middle, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The former Democratic applicant for Florida governor has declared he will be getting into a rehabilitation facility for alcohol abuse.

In a assertion released by Gillum, he claimed, “Since my race for governor finished, I fell into a melancholy that has led to liquor abuse. I witnessed my father put up with from alcoholism and I know the detrimental outcomes it can have when untreated.”

He continued by indicating, “I am dedicated to performing the private function to mend thoroughly and show up in the globe as a far more comprehensive individual.”

Gillum said he will be stepping down from all public experiencing roles for the foreseeable future.

“I want to apologize to my relatives, good friends and the persons of Florida who have supported me and set their religion in me in excess of the a long time.

The information arrives two days right after Gillum was associated in a suspected drug-associated incident this 7 days.

In accordance to a Miami Beach front police report, Andrew Gillum was in a lodge space with two other gentlemen. One particular of the males he was with was treated for a feasible drug overdose, the report states.

Gillum was under the impact of an unknown substance at the time of the incident, the police report suggests.

Officers mentioned in their report that they attempted to speak to Gillum but mentioned Gillum was unable to communicate “due to his inebriated point out.”

Gillum unveiled the next assertion to 8 On Your Aspect subsequent the incident:

“I was in Miami very last night for a wedding day celebration when to start with responders have been referred to as to aid 1 of my close friends. While I experienced as well a lot to drink, I want to be obvious that I have never made use of methamphetamines,” Gillum explained. “I apologize to the men and women of Florida for the distraction this has induced our movement.”

“I’m grateful to the amazing Miami Beach front EMS group for their initiatives,” he extra. “I will invest the future number of weeks with my family and take pleasure in privacy through this time.”

