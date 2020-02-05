Former Arizona Wildcats J.J. Taylor receives invitation from NFL Scouting Combine | National sport

Ex-Arizona wildcats, the J.J. Taylor has received an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and is the first member of the UA class to receive an invitation.

The week-long storefront takes place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in late February, where Taylor will go through a series of exercises that could help improve his design.

Congratulations to the former Husky @ j_jtaylor21, who was invited to the NFL Combine! pic.twitter.com/3kvY4OXbWg

– Corona Centennial FB (@ Cen10Football) February 3, 2020

Taylor was classified as a red shirt junior by the Arizona Wildcats in 2019 and did not have a potential senior season.

The 5-foot-6, 185-pound stern is expected to be the first wildcat to be withdrawn since Ka’Deem Carey was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2014 design.

In 40 games played as Wildcat in four seasons, the fast Taylor scored 3,263 rushing yards (fifth of all times in program history), an average of 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 18 goals on the ground. He was also an effective runaway when he landed 487 yards on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.

Taylor’s best season was in 2018 when he finished second in the Pac-12 with 1,434 rushing yards.

Alec has been with Star since October 2019. He is currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as a sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.