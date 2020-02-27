former-arizona-wildcats-linebacker-sterling-lewis-dies-at-32

Sterling Lewis, who performed linebacker for the UA football workforce underneath Mike Stoops in 2008 and 2009, died soon after currently being hospitalized for Valley fever, a fungal infection in the lungs, Wednesday afternoon. Lewis died at 32.

Lewis’ head coach at Copperas Cove (Texas) Significant Faculty, Jack Welch, shared the tragic news of his former player on Twitter.

“Some factors I am going to never understand, and this a single really hurts,” previous Wildcat Earl Mitchell mentioned on social media. “Thank you for all the laughs and very good instances. Relaxation quick bro.”

At Arizona, Lewis contributed 98 tackles, 3 sacks and an interception in two seasons for UA teams that went to the Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday break Bowl. In 2008, Lewis’ recorded a activity-high 12 tackles as a substitution for Xavier Kelley, who was nursing an ankle damage at the time. Lewis led the Wildcats in tackles by the initially two game titles of the 2008 year.

“He has a lot of enthusiasm. He is a good chief. He leads by illustration, and his perform ethic’s unbelievable,” Then Arizona linebackers coach Tim Kish explained. “He is a whole lot of enjoyment to be around. He has great passion for the activity. I never ever have to fear about his attitude coming out on the field each day.”

Before his time in Tucson, Lewis was the defensive MVP for Blinn Neighborhood College or university in Texas during the 2007 period.

A GoFundMe site was developed for Lewis and his household when he was in the beginning hospitalized three months in the past, which can be accessed here.