Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery knocked out Gunners fans, claiming they “kicked” him out of the Emirates

Unai Emery has uncovered his release from the Arsenal and says Arsenal fans have thrown him out of the club.

The Spaniard was released by the Gunners bosses in November after a seven-game, winless run.

Arsenal fans turned on Unai Emery towards the end of his reign

Most Arsenal fans turned against their former head coach, which he recognized.

Emery told the Spanish outlet Marca: “The fans focused on me and kicked me out.”

The former head of Paris Saint-Germain replaced Arsene Wenger in May 2018 in the Emirates.

And Emery came under fire because of his playing style and recruitment.

Nicolas Pepe had problems in his debut season in England

Arsenal has broken its record transfer fee to sign Nicolas Pepe on a £ 72m deal from Lille and spent £ 8m on David Luiz last summer.

Pepe only scored five goals this season, while Luiz ended up in a catastrophic situation.

Despite criticism, Emery insists that Arsenal has made progress during his time at the club.

He added: “I am aware of my diagnosis and we have done good things there.

“I think we had a good first year and had two competitions in the Europa League and the Premier League. The process was good.

“When we played with the ball, we did it. When we had to press, we did it. And we were competitive and played as the game required.

“But I keep the positive things, there were many. I had the funeral and grief.

“After I was released, I dreamed of Arsenal for a month. It was a natural process – and I’ve overcome this duel. “