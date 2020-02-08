Former ASDF colonel charged with security leaks, which is an E-2D early warning aircraft

The Tokyo prosecutor charged a former Air Self-Defense Force officer on Friday for allegedly disclosing confidential information about a U.S.-made military aircraft to unauthorized individuals.

According to the indictment, former ASDF Colonel So Kanno [58] on January 9, 2013, showed two people, including employee data from a trading house, the capabilities of the E-2D early warning aircraft on the ASDF Iruma Air Force base in Saitama Prefecture.

The data is identified as a special defense secret under the Japan-United States Mutual Defense Agreement. After showing the data to the two people on a PC, he also gave them a USB storage device that contained the secrets.

The leak became known in Japan in October 2014 when the U.S. government notified the Department of Defense.

The U.S. government was informed of the leak by a U.S. aircraft manufacturer who received the data from the trading house.

Japan planned to purchase a total of 13 E-2D aircraft from Northrop Grumman Corp. were produced in 2014 using the selection process. The first aircraft was stationed at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in March 2019.

The Department of Defense said the leak did not affect the aircraft selection process.

Kanno left the ASDF in February 2017 with a severance payment after reaching the statutory retirement age.

“We truly regret the incident, which has affected people’s trust and shaken the relationship of trust between Japan and the United States,” the ministry said.

“We will conduct our investigation based on facts that the study will reveal and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” it said.