Former “Bachelorette” candidate Tyler Gwozdz died at the age of 29

Tyler Gwozdz, a former candidate for “The Bachelorette”, passed away at the age of 29, the show’s producers said on Thursday.

Gwozdz appeared in season 5 of the ABC show in the star Hannah Brown contest.

“It is unbearable for us to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s death today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and friends,” the show’s producers said in a statement.

Gwozdz was the oldest of five siblings, “a loving son and friend for many,” said the producers. He was an entrepreneur who planned to become a psychologist and had “an adventurous spirit and zest for life”.

Deiontrez Mount, a close friend and former NFL player, remembered Gwozdz as a supportive friend and someone who would make fun of any situation.

“Tyler was a brother of mine. I leaned on him and shared some things I would never share with anyone, and he was always positive and hopeful about everything, ”Mount told CNN. “It didn’t matter how bad I was. Just talking to him would cheer me up.”

CNN has asked the Boca Raton police for more information.

A post on the Palm Beach County Medical Examiners Office website states that a person named Tyler Gwozdz passed away on Wednesday. CNN was unable to independently confirm whether the person listed was the candidate for the Bachelorette.