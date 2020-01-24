Former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Gwozdz, Dead after alleged overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was found dead just 29 years old due to a possible overdose. ET confirmed online that his body was in the Palm Beach County medical examiner’s office. The date of his death is set as January 22.

The news comes to light after Boca Raton police told ET they responded to a 911 call for a medical overdose involving Gwozdz. The department added that the case is still an active and ongoing investigation.

His term.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz, known since Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette era, was taken to hospital and admitted to ICU. As expected, ET has reached Warner Bros. and ABC to get a comment from Brown. has refused. During his time in the show, Gwozdz went on a date with Brown and received a rose. ET reports that Brown enjoyed the date and praised Gwozdz for “calming and cultivating”.

Shortly, he’s gone.

However, one week after the date, Gwozdz was fired and sent home without information. Brown revealed he was “upset”. He appears to have been removed from the production, largely due to online comments they found on a categorical Reddit thread about his behavior. At that time, Gwozdz tried to defend himself by refusing “completely unfounded rumors”, even though he claimed he had no interest in paying attention and fuel. In this email to Rafinery29, he wrote:

“I continue to believe in my journey and in a purpose for everything that has happened to me in my life. Above all else, I am my mother’s son. It has shown me to be better than this kind of unfounded category. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values ​​that it seems silly to waste time refusing, but I guess I’ll record it. But I’ll be okay. “

Gwozdz claimed that it was the producers’ decision to quit the show. He still believed it was the best decision they could make. However, this reason was not shown on television for privacy reasons.

Cause and effect of the past.

Some of the contest’s contestants weigh in on his quick departure. Contender Cam Ayala said he was surprised, with the producers only telling the contestants that “it was in Hannah and Tyler’s interest not to be here anymore.” While former Bachelor star Colton Underwood told ET: if there was anyone removed for production, it was probably something they didn’t want out there. “Now, I don’t want to talk about the dead, but Underwood has a point. There are reports that claimed that Tyler Gwozdz was prone to abuse. Unfortunately, substance abuse is a form of abuse. So there is a possibility that it was overall a danger either to himself, to others, or to both.

Back to the present.

Since the overdose is only speculation, one can expect the autopsy to be released, as the medical examiner told Fox News that the autopsy will not be completed in eight to twelve weeks. TMZ still claims that, based on the 911 call received, Gwozdz defended heroin in the bathroom of a home.

Despite allegations against the former contestant, the franchise producers released their statements, saying:

Tyler Gwozdz, 29, formerly of The Bachelorette Season 15 (Hannah Brown), has died. The oldest of the five, Tyler was a beloved son and friend to many. A successful businessman, Gwozdz was planning to become a psychologist, working for Tyler had an adventurous spirit and an appetite for life. We are saddened to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends. “