Former Badgers coach, ex-Bucks typical manager John Erickson dies at 92 | Countrywide Sporting activities

John Erickson, who coached the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball crew from 1959-67 and later on served as the to start with standard manager of the Milwaukee Bucks, died Wednesday at age 92 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Erickson expended a time as a UW assistant beneath Bud Foster ahead of compiling a 110-114 document in 9 seasons. His 1962 team finished second in the Significant Ten, the only time the school finished increased than fourth in meeting engage in from 1950 to 1998. His 1962 workforce upset an Ohio Condition staff that was ranked No. 1 at the time and led by Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek.

He was hired as the typical supervisor of the Bucks expansion group in 1968. The Bucks won a coin flip in 1969 for the first pick in the NBA draft that period, which permitted the workforce to find UCLA heart Lew Alcindor. Two yrs later, the Bucks won their only NBA championship.

Immediately after Erickson resigned as standard supervisor, he gained the Republican Social gathering main in Wisconsin, but dropped in his 1970 operate for the U.S. Senate versus incumbent William Proxmire.

Soon after the reduction, Erickson turned president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a place he held for 15 decades. The Big Eight Meeting hired Erickson to be its director of basketball in 1988, a posture he held until finally he was promoted to assistant commissioner.

Erickson graduated from school in 1949 right after remaining a Minor All-American player for Beloit College. He was the school’s 1st player to score in excess of 1,000 points in a vocation that spanned three full seasons and two 50 percent seasons. He also represented Beloit in three NCAA tennis tournaments.

The Rockford, Illinois, native is a member of four halls of fame. He was inducted into the Lake Forest College or university Hall of Fame — he coached there for a few seasons — in 1989 and Beloit College’s Corridor of Honor in 1968.