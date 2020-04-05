Former Balinese Female Group Member of the Year for “King of the Mask Singer”

On April 5, MBC “King of Mask Singer” celebrated the five-year anniversary of the event.

Among the eight new challenges to the throne, the fourth match of Round 1 is “Hamster” and “Lobster.” Both are inspired by Papaya’s “Listen to My Words.”

Hyojung Oh My Girl, who is a panelist on the show, said that her group had previously composed the song. She added, “The contestants really made a difference” and said that Lobster was a senior for a group of girls.

The two contestants then had a dance, in which Lobster showed off her dance skills and flexibility. Hamster chose to cover “ceremony-Age Park”, and surprises everyone with a choice of unexpected. MC Kim Sung Joo also added expectation by giving guidance, “One of the men is the Hallyu stars in the Korean music industry.”

Finally, Hamster won the round by 20 votes to Lobster 1. Lobster revealed his identity while singing the cover of Jang Nara’s “Sweet Dream,” and declared himself a former member of Wonder Girls Hyerim!

Hyerim says, “This is my first time performing on stage in four years. The last performance was Wonder Girls’ ‘Why So Lonely.’ of Singer Mask ‘only for singers who can attend. I was surprised to even be treated as such. “

