[former-black-veil-brides-bassist-ashley-purdy-releases-tunes-video-for-new-solo-one-‘king-for-a-day’]

Previous BLACK VEIL BRIDES bassist Ashley Purdy has produced the formal music video clip for his new single, “King For A Day”. Purdy wrote and made the tune, and also directed the clip, which can be noticed underneath.

Purdy‘s shock departure from BLACK VEIL BRIDES came past November. His exit from the group took spot not long immediately after he expended time in a psychiatric medical center to undergo intense grief counseling and therapy from a few the latest fatalities and tragedies.

Purdy told Sonic Views about the split: “What sucks was the timing of it all. They did not have anything at all to do with every other. There are legal facets of what I can say about the departure.

“Admirers of the band are constantly coming up to me, asking why did I go away the band. Technically, I didn’t go away I am just not in the band anymore. I have to chat in people phrases ideal now.

“BLACK VEIL BRIDES is a corporate business, and there are legal guidelines,” he stated. “It truly is like a divorce, and we are performing it all out.

“People can make their own assessments about matters, but when you make a history, will not tour for two yrs, only to make an additional record, do not tour for two additional many years, the morale of the band starts off to go away. The band is a position, and it is really how you pay out your charges and set food stuff on the table. When it would not come about, you have to commence looking for other factors to do.”

Purdy also offered an update on his emotional and physical effectively-staying, declaring: “It just had to acquire its study course, but at minimum I was robust enough to know I required to find assist. I was seeking to be a challenging man and deal with it on my possess until one particular day I broke. I went to a doctor to get some meds right after telling him my tale, and he was, like, ‘No, you require more therapy.’ I was admitted to a psychiatric medical center for a 7 days to get medication, treatment, and grief counseling. At the team sessions, I listened to other people’s tales and realized I was not by itself. The oddest detail was a psychic medium who I did not know, attained out to me as a result of a friend of a friend to give me a message from the persons who handed into the afterlife. What the medium told me was extremely believable, as no one would have identified the degree of specifics they shared. Strangely, hearing that they were alright aided me. This total point adjusted my perspective and I am residing a distinct way. I am an open up e-book now. There is very little I will not say or do or enable anyone. It’s element of lifestyle, and I’m accepting of it.”

Just just one week soon after his break up with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Purdy was reportedly arrested by Nashville law enforcement after becoming uncovered unresponsive at the rear of the wheel of his auto, with the engine functioning. He was sooner or later awakened by the officers, who positioned him in the rear of their patrol car or truck where he “urinated all about the back seat of the patrol vehicle” on the way to the clinic, and threatened officers when they found it, according to Scoop Nashville.

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group’s ranks. Eagleton previously played with BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Purdy just lately produced a further new solo music identified as “Nowhere”.



