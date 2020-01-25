Former Blackhawks trekking aid helps Stars down Wolves

CEDAR PARK, Texas – Anthony Louis, a Winfield resident and a sixth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013, scored twice to spark the Texas Stars to a 5-3 win over the Wolves on Saturday night.

Strikers Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar scored power-play goals and center Jake Leschyshyn added an equally strong count for the Wolves (21-19-3-2), who are one point ahead of the Stars and Grand Rapids Griffins for third place in the central division of AHL entering the All-Star break.

The wolves surpass the stars 37-19. Roy gave the Wolves the lead with his power play count at 7:06. After defender Brayden Pachal’s shot was stopped due to traffic, Kolesar collected the puck into the slot and made a short, handy pass to set up Roy’s precise shot past goalkeeper Landon Bow.

The Stars (21-19-2-2) responded quickly with a power-play goal at 9:16, breaking the series of 21 consecutive penalty killings by the Wolves. Louis shot from the right faceoff-circle over goalie Garret Sparks’ blocker to make it 1-1.

Texas took a 2-1 lead just 24 seconds later when right wing Brad McClure stole the puck in the defense zone, turned to face the net and fired home.

The Wolves tied it at 2 at 12:30 of the first while Roy Kolesar paid back for his earlier line-up. Pachal zipped a pass from the left faceoff circle to the right faceoff circle for Roy, who opened Kolesar on the far post and redirected him for a diversion.

Texas regained a one-goal lead at 3:49 PM of the second period when defender Joel Hanley shot a one-timer from the upper right corner that tipped Tanner Kero forward, closed the far post and went into the net. The Stars made it 4-2 at 17:16 on Louis’ snapper from the right circle.

The Wolves pulled Leschyshyn’s quick attack from just outside the fold in 4-3 at 6:03 of the third. Curtis McKenzie gathered the puck in the corner, pushed his way to the net despite the Texas defender hanging over him and pushed a quick pass to Leschyshyn for a diversion.

Texas reacted moments after a power play ended when Michael Mersch set up a wide open Jason Robertson for a blast from the left circle to make it a 5-3 score at 10:04.

Wolves coach Rocky Thompson pulled Sparks with just over four minutes to try and tackle the deficit in two goals, but Bow was able to make up for the late attack.

Bow (11-8-2) finished with 34 saves, while Sparks (5-13-3) placed 14.