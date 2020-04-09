Former Brazil president Lula has criticized the Bolsonaro Coronavirus

(SAO PAULO) – In a move home just months after his release, former Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula and Silva said Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro needs to change his new coronavirus program or face threats to force it out. his post before his term expires in December 2022.

The former president known as Lula said in an interview with the Associated Press that Bolsonaro’s protest was a call for distraction and focused on governors’ efforts to overcome the disease.

He also argues that Brazil may need to print money to protect low-skilled workers and keep people at home, a proposal that would justify fears in a country with a history of rising inflation and rising inflation.

Da Silva, who ruled between 2003 and 2010 when the Brazilian economy was strong, acknowledged that Bolsonaro was unlikely to hear critics of his resignation and that there were not enough votes at the convention. to strip him.

Da Silva said in a video call it would not be possible for the public to wait until 2022. “This nation that voted for it has the right to remove the president if she fails to do what she promised. The president who makes mistakes and causes disasters. Bolsonaro, at this time, is a disaster. . “

Some people in a number of constituencies who voted for Bolsonaro in the 2018 general election have expressed dissatisfaction, blocking pot outside their homes in regular protests over the past two weeks. The president’s impatience with the outbreak has made him criticized by almost 27 governors in the country.

About 800 people have died from COVID-19 virus in Brazil so far, and there are nearly 16,000 confirmed cases, mostly in Latin America. Brazil hopes to have an outbreak in April or early May.

Last week, Silva praised the Sao Paulo Gov. João Doria, a former president of the president, because of sanctions designed to curb the spread of the virus. Bolsonaro, who has often referred to Silva as a “former prisoner,” said in a radio interview that he was disappointed when conservative politicians turned his back on him at the time. the crisis received praise from the leadership of the opposition.

“I’m just getting to know those who have worked the most,” said Silva, adding Doria will continue to oppose politics.

Silva, a 74-year-old survivor of cancer, has been living with his girlfriend and two dogs in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, just behind Sao Paulo, since returning from a trip to Europe. He said he had never had symptoms, had not been tested, and had been meeting with a few politicians. Most of his conversations are now online.

The former president says his 580 days in jail have helped him continue to face medical advice to stay home. He is not free while making a case of corruption and betrayal, which he says are political.

“I trained spiritually how to live well. It’s easy to live 15 square feet, seeing a family once a week, ”he said. “We are now home with my girlfriend Janja and me. It’s much better. I have a space, people I talk to regularly. ”

Bolsonaro opposes the recommendation of the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health itself on public avoidance and other measures to control the disease. He frequently called COVID-19 “a little cold.”

The former president and Silva believes that Brazil may need to print money to avoid closing the market with chaos. The Brazilian economy has suffered since 2015, where nearly 12 million people were unemployed and three times as many as the unemployed.

“Those who need to drink water at this time are poor. They need to buy a soap, hand-held soap. This is the one that needs liquidity, not Brazil’s financial system, ”he said. “To beat coronavirus we need more state, more work from public agencies, from earning new money and making sure it gets in the hands of the people.”

Da Silva’s law allowed him to work against ideology by running the Bolsonaro Project, chaired by the University of Chicago’s Minister of Economics Paulo Guedes. After his appointment, he promised to undermine both the size and influence of the state by a large number of companies and to remain on state bank loans.

Since the outbreak, there has been some awareness about the need for humanitarian assistance. Among other things, the State Bank of Caixa Economica Federal has reduced interest rates on some of the other debt and credit card debt, and the government has allowed people to deduct the equivalent of the minimum monthly salary from a retirement account. She also agreed to pay $ 117 a month to help keep up with the rising workforce, which is expected to start on Thursday.

So far, it’s not enough, Silva said. He added that support for the possibility of printing money is not radical, but rather a necessary step in a difficult situation.

“In war time you do things that are not normal because the important thing is to live,” he said. “Coronavirus is an invisible enemy whose features we know, but we still do not know how to defeat it.”

Left-wing Brazilian politicians and various parties, including the Silva Labor Party, wrote a letter last week resigning Bolsonaro over his handling of the disease. at the time of the outbreak. The former president has not signed, but said his views are clear.

“There is no one way with Bolsonaro if he doesn’t change his behavior,” he said. “It’s easier to apologize, admit he’s wrong, tell the Brazilians that he’s sorry.”

Associated Press writer Maurico Savarese shares this story in Sao Paulo and is reported by AP author David Biller from Rio de Janeiro.

