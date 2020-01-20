Former British champion Gary Sykes travels to rehab because of alcohol problems

World Boxing News 20/01/2020

Former two-time British super featherweight champion Gary Sykes has confirmed rehab after an ongoing battle against depression and alcohol abuse.

The 35-year-old from Dewsbury has been suffering from the announcement of his retirement from sport in 2016.

The loss to Luke Campbell in a Commonwealth title fight at Sheffield Arena marked the end of a ten-year career for Sykes.

Like many boxers who hang up their gloves, Sykes found it difficult. At first, Sykes sank into a deep depression, which he spoke out openly last year.

“The highest point in my boxing career was in 2010 when I won the Lonsdale belt. It was the culmination of years of engagement, training, nutrition, abstinence, sweat and pain, ”Sykes told batleynews.co.uk last October.

“I wouldn’t have exchanged that for anything in the world. As an enthusiastic amateur, I had risen to the professional ranks, where I was paid for what I loved. I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I was not the first professional athlete to suffer from this trauma after he retired, and I will not be the last.”

Sykes added:

“The deepest point in my life came after my retirement when my everyday life and structure collapsed due to alcohol, depression and an identity crisis.

“Retirement meant that I had no goals to focus on, and the deepest point was that I had to stay sober after crashing my car while drunk.

“I was so relieved that nobody was hurt.

“I missed the joy of seeing my young daughters grow up. I made life difficult for the people closest and dearest to me. I have to live with this fact.”

Rehab

Sykes uses social media to reveal his persistent pain and is now hoping to change his life.

“Sheeet, how did it come about ???

“Prepare for a few months in rehab. Solving this massive problem I’ve had since I retired from boxing.

“Let’s see what I can do in my life without alcohol, because when I’m back there is no going back!

“Seeya on the other side!”

WBN wishes Gary all the best.