[Former CANDLEMASS Singer MATS LEVÉN To Be part of DENNER’S INFERNO For Pageant Appearances]

Mats Levén will join DENNER’S INFERNO, the new band that includes legendary KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL Destiny guitar player and composer Michael Denner, for the group’s upcoming competition appearances.

Levén is regarded as a person of the strongest Swedish difficult rock singers with a significant vocal sign up and a solid resume. He invested nearly 10 yrs fronting doom metal legends CANDLEMASS until eventually he was changed in 2018 by original singer Johan Langquist. In addition, he has been the vocalist for Yngwie Malmsteen, KRUX and ABSTRAKT ALGEBRA and additional.

Levén will make his stay debut with DENNER’S INFERNO at this year’s Nordic Noise competition, established to acquire put May perhaps 8-9 at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Denner comments on the new collaboration: “It is with pride and fantastic satisfaction to be capable to existing Mats Levén as the singer when DENNER’S INFERNO plays on Nordic Sounds on Could 8 and a few of additional summertime festivals. And then much more programs with each other, I hope! I have followed Mats intently by means of my enthusiasm for doom metal and hence his do the job in CANDLEMASS, ABSTRAKT ALGEBRA and so forth. And really feel that his type matches completely with what I want to specific myself with the new music I execute.”

Levén provides: “I am really significantly seeking ahead to participating in a few of festivals with DENNER’S INFERNO this summertime — beginning with Nordic Noise in Copenhagen, and then we will see what comes about subsequent.

“I acquired MERCYFUL Fate‘s ‘Melissa’ and ‘Don’t Break The Oath’ albums as a young teen and have cherished them ever due to the fact. They signify a ton to me. And who appreciates? It’s possible we will also participate in a couple of MERCYFUL Fate classics when we are on stage in any case.”

DENNER’S INFERNO produced its debut album, “In Amber”, past November via Mighty Tunes.