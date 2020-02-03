Former CBL boss Peter Harris says he will defend SFO charges

The former chief executive officer of CBL Insurance Group has collapsed, declaring that he will plead not guilty to fraud charges before a court appearance tomorrow.

Peter Harris has issued a statement saying he is not seeking name removal and intends to defend the charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office after the disappearance of the insurance company.

The SFO has not yet released details of the charges arising from a joint investigation with the Reserve Bank, which oversaw CBL Insurance because it held an insurance license in New Zealand.

The agency is expected to do so tomorrow at a preliminary hearing in Auckland.

CBL Insurance was part of CBL Corporation, whose shares were listed on the New Zealand market in October 2015 at $ 1.73. The stock climbed to more than $ 3 two years later, valuing the company at nearly $ 750 million before its insurance units were forced to retire, making the company worthless.

It later emerged that the company was trading when it was insolvent for some time.

CBL is now the subject of two class actions funded by contentious donors as well as proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority.

Last year, the Reserve Bank mandated an independent to review its supervision of CBL Insurance, covering its pre-approved condition in 2011 until its eventual collapse in early 2018.

During the pre-licensing and licensing phase in 2012 and 2013, the report found that the Reserve Bank processes were robust. However, from 2014 to 2016 – a period that included the initial public offering of CBL – they found that the RBNZ too often gave the insurer the benefit of the doubt and should have acted more decisively on its solvency problems .

Harris previously tried to blame the Reserve Bank collapse for CBL and is expected to do so again in the SFO case.

“I am delighted to finally be able to present the CBL saga case to court after the SFO and the RBNZ jointly announced the investigation in June 2018,” said Harris in a statement.

“The court is an appropriate forum to respond to these allegations and to challenge the regulatory response that has put CBL Insurance Group and the funds of its investors at risk.

Harris is represented by Rachael Reed QC and Jack Cundy of Lee Salmon Long.

