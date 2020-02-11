Former Celtic captain Jackie McNamara fell seriously ill in the hospital after the collapse. Teammates prayed for an early recovery

Former teammates of Jackie McNamara have sent their best wishes to the former Scottish international who has become seriously ill.

The 46-year-old is said to have been hospitalized for brain surgery.

John Hartson, who played with him at Celtic, said McNamara had a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, while the Scottish Premiership Club said that “everyone’s thoughts and prayers at Celtic are with Jackie and his family.”

He is reportedly being treated in Hull after he was hospitalized in York near his home in the city on Saturday and McNamara’s family wrote on Twitter that he had received the best possible care.

A post on McNamara’s personal Twitter account read, “This is Jackie’s daughter. Thank you for your kind words and support. My father is being cared for as best you can, as you can all understand that this is difficult for us as a family, and urge you to Time for privacy. “

Former Scottish player Colin Hendry and Kevin Gallacher were among those wishing him a speedy recovery, and Hartson wrote: “I’m worried about my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara who collapsed at home on Saturday and suffered a brain hemorrhage has been with his wife Samantha and the children. “

A statement on the Scottish national team’s Twitter account read: “The thoughts of everyone at Scottish FA are with former Scottish player Jackie McNamara and his family.”

Other former clubs, including Aberdeen, Wolves and Dundee United, have also sent their best wishes.

McNamara spent 10 years at Celtic and was also the club’s captain. He was part of four championship titles, won three Scottish cups, two league cups and hosted Player of the Year. In 2003 he participated in the UEFA Cup final. His father, Jackie McNamara Snr, played for Hibernian and Celtic.

He worked as a player agent and advised Dunfermline on his sports management company.

McNamara recently opened a sports bar in Fuengirola, Spain, with Simon Donnelly, his former Celtic teammate and executive assistant and close friend.