Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is the hero when Real Madrid defeated Atletico in the Supercup final

Loading...

Thibaut Courtois was the hero of Real Madrid when they won the Spanish Super Cup final with a 4-1 penalty shootout against rival Atletico Madrid.

Courtois prevented Thomas Partey’s penalty after having carried out some vital saves after extra time after Federico Valverde’s red card. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

AFP or licensor

Thibaut Courtois showed an outstanding result in the Super Cup final victory

The Belgian goalkeeper, who switched from Chelsea to the LaLiga giants for around £ 30m in 2018, is finally showing its true shape after a difficult debut season in Madrid.

Saul also missed Atletico, which gave Sergio Ramos the opportunity to score the winning goal in the first year of the revised format of the competition, which was held in Saudi Arabia.

It was an 11th Super Cup for Real, which dominated the 90 minutes but could count on Courtois to finish the game with two big penalties.

The LaLiga game between the two teams ended goalless in September, so it was no surprise that this was a caged affair in Jeddah.

Real prevailed the fastest, but Diego Simeone’s men, who defeated Barcelona in the semifinals, gave the first big chance when Joao Felix intercepted Ramos’ pass on the edge of the field, but his snapshot missed the long post.

Zinedine Zidane’s men started to dominate possession, but this was a Simeone defense they faced and chances were difficult to create.

AFP or licensor

Courtois scored six decisive saves against Atletico Madrid

Left-back Ferland Mendy got her best result of the first 45 minutes on an adventurous run, but his shot was easy to save for Jan Oblak.

They immediately had more menace after the break, as Luka Jovic was in a threatening form and became scarce after getting rid of two defenders.

Jovic enjoyed himself and offered Valverde an excellent chance in the middle of the second half, but the defender somehow sat on his own knee in the five-meter box.

Atletico was halfway through the camp but still had a chance to play 11 minutes before the end when Kieran trippier defeated Alvaro Morata, but his former Chelsea teammate Courtois came down well to fend off a low shot.

With the upcoming extra time, Real had a chance to secure fame when the ball fell on Rodrygo. However, he shot directly at Oblak.

Valverde saw red in added time when he hacked Morata past the goal, and then Courtois had to take two big saves to keep his team in it.

reunion

Fabinho reveals which star he would like to “greet” in Liverpool

Legend

Sergio Aguero will die and score goals, jubilant Pep Guardiola jokes

record breaker

Sergio Aguero has the most hat tricks in Premier League history

latest

Man United News live: Pogba could go to Inter in the barter business, Fernandes at the latest

LATEST

Arsenal live news: Upamecano is kidnapped and Gunners is asked to sign Ndidi

contrast

Drinkwater vs Mahrez – Leicester’s heroes, whose careers have developed differently

Searched

Tottenham aims at an Inter Milan striker

ruthless

Aston Villa beats Man City when Aguero surpasses Henry’s scoring record

PURE CLASS

Aguero beats Arsenal legend Henry’s impressive Premier League record

UNCOVERED

What Chelsea is said to have to pay to land Lewis Dunk in January

He endured Trippier’s low flank and then acted to stop Angel Correa’s attempt, and these saves proved crucial.

After Saul missed Atletico’s opening penalty through a post shot, Courtois saved Party’s attempt to give Real command.

Ramos finished when Zidane collected more silver.