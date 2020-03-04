former-chicagoan-fails-in-bid-to-come-to-be-1st-drag-queen-in-congress

A former Chicagoan has unsuccessful in her bid to develop into the initial drag queen in Congress.

G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo, picked up 11.six % of the vote, placing next among the 6 candidates searching for to unseat Los Angeles-location Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in Tuesday’s principal.

Schiff had about 57 p.c of the vote in the 28th Congressional District, according to the California secretary of state’s site.

Pudlo was born in Pittsburgh, but her spouse and children moved to Chicago when she was 9. She lived in this article by way of her late 20s. She didn’t do drag — or recognize as a lady — when she was in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Situations featured her, as George Pudlo, again in 2010, primary “Second Town Pizza Excursions.” She started undertaking drag about 5 a long time in the past, right after transferring to L.A.