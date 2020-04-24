Former Cisco CEO John Chambers finally makes his wish come true: Video conferencing is now mainstream

John Chambers has always looked to innovations that go far beyond current technology trends. Twenty years after many years at Cisco Systems, retired in 2017, the CEO of Cisco Systems is early [and big] convinced that Internet-enabled video will become an integral mode of communication. But with this particular innovation, he was ahead of the curve.

Chambers made his first big push in the market at the time, a few years before the current COVID-19 crisis forced the adoption of video conferencing for everything from yoga classes to corporate boards. In 2006, he launched an expensive ultra-high definition video conferencing system called Telepresence. In the years that followed, under the direction of the Chambers, computer networking companies invested billions of dollars in 2007 with collaboration software provider Webex [still widely used by companies] and Flip mini camcorders in 2009. [I was killed only two years later]. ]. In 2010, Cisco launched the short-term “personal” telepresence set called Umi.

True, not all of Chambers’ video communications efforts have been successful. For starters, some were too costly to be ubiquitous. And Cisco’s strength was not in the consumer realm. However, now running his own venture capital firm, JC2 Ventures, Chambers was a pioneer and pioneer of his belief that videoconferencing would one day become mainstream. Webex, the company’s screen sharing and video conferencing tool, hit a record 324 million users in March. [A rival with more headlines, Zoom, a former Webex engineer, has recently earned 300 million user marks every day.]

Fortune recently caught up with Chambers to learn more about the early days of videoconferencing and the evolution of the market.

This conversation is easily edited and summarized.

You were in the early stages of video conferencing, from WebEx to Telepresence. Did hiring go as fast as you want?

In addition to our early adoption of video conferencing, we actually launched Telepresence at Cisco in 2006 as a direct response to another medical crisis, Bird Flu. In fact, I was in a meeting with the President of Mexico City and Mexico and his cabinet on the day the virus actually broke. They received inaccurate information from southern Mexico about the speed of spread, mortality, and overwhelming hospitals. Due to the high rate of infection, government leaders were advised not to meet in groups of more than a few people. It turned out not to be as serious as the first one showed, but this is one of the reasons that has accelerated the development of telepresence, and the Mexican government has since become one of the early adopters of technology.

I have long believed that video is the communication channel of the future. Over the last few years, I’ve been working hard to get my team to adopt video in their everyday lives. Although we have become very dependent on email in recent years, that channel [and even the phone] can be very impersonal. Focusing on strengthening relationships than during times of crisis is by no means important. In fact, I argue that one of the very early steps a CEO should take to address a crisis is to lead a recession. Contact your employees, customers, stakeholders and partners to tell them how to handle the issue. Video is a great way to build confidence and help others during this difficult time.

What has changed in the last few years, paving the way for wider adoption?

I think we’re starting to see every industry, no matter what industry they know, that they need to be technology companies. To control their destiny in the digital age, companies use technology to enable business strategies. The real magic happens when companies can make changes to their business models and enable new technology changes. The pace of innovation leading up to the COVID-19 crisis has never been seen before, even in the internet age. I think companies have really started to realize that they need to keep up with these changes. Otherwise, it will be confused and left behind by competitors.

Do you expect the “work from home” trend to continue past the pandemic?

In the last week alone, I’ve seen a big trend by startups, VC communities, businesses and even the media, not just about the comfort of video conferencing, but more productive. Face-to-face meeting. Many future meetings expect fewer people, and I agree. This will, in my opinion, stay here and transform work in the way we started to imagine. For example, a call center that used to be in one central location, with AI, bots, virtual assistants, and video capabilities, is very likely to run with every agent in the house.

I expect that the normal feeling will eventually come back in terms of people returning to the office, but that probably won’t happen for a while. Of course, the worst we can do is to do this too soon. In the meantime, the focus of the CEO has changed. In just a few weeks, business leaders prioritized growth, innovation, and cost savings, but today it’s reversed. Cost reduction is more important than ever. CEOs will focus on protecting their revenue streams in the coming months, pushing innovation to the bottom of the list.

No matter what your industry, valuable work can be done in virtual ways. Beyond the call center example I just discussed, think about the value of listening to a customer even if they’re not in person. For example, consider Sprinklr, one of the companies in the JC2 venture portfolio that focuses on customer experience management. Sprinklr can pick up a social conversation about the frustration healthcare professionals had about getting in and out of work because of the coronavirus turmoil, and customer Grab develops a new fleet I was able to make a quick decision to specialize in healthcare professionals.

Finally, why do you think Zoom has become so popular?

There are many great video conferencing tools, from Zoom to Google Hangouts to Skype. Before the COVID-19 pandemic had a worldwide impact, it was most comfortable to use Google Hangouts, but other videos as they are 100% meeting via video in different ways. The platform needed to quickly master the conferencing program. This includes weekly video calls with each startup in the JC2 portfolio, very high-level board meetings with a variety of stakeholders, conversations with Verizon and Comcast, media interviews, and even 20+ participants. Includes a virtual dinner event by Shakeshack to help simulated face-to-face discussions of burgers, fries and milkshakes throughout the United States. [The dinner for startups and corporate leaders was originally supposed to be held in the Shake Shack Innovation Kitchen in New York in mid-March.]

After all, we all need to be flexible and agile in this challenging environment. We will do our best to develop new skills and identify the best ways to help our customers, employees and stakeholders when and when they need them. Supports most.

Read the Fortune print edition article:

— A trillion dollar question: how far will GDP fall?

-How Each Industry Boosts U.S. Unemployment in One Graph

-What you can learn from a Chinese color-coded app for tracking coronaviruses

-Tech-savvy retailers top after coronavirus

—Big Pharma has a chance to save the world

-Loss of surveillance and privacy is the new normal way after coronavirus

— Screening: Ford CEO Jim Hackett is the point of the company to fight the coronavirus

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Cisco Systems