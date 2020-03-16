Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha, considerably less than 6 months right after retirement

File image of previous Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi | Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Textual content Dimensions:

A-

A+

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated previous Main Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, as a member of eminence.

A notification to this effect was issued Monday evening.

Less than Posting 80 of the Structure, the President can appoint 12 MPs “having unique understanding or simple knowledge in respect of literature, science, artwork and social service” to the Rajya Sabha.

Justice Gogoi, the 46th CJI, retired on 17 November 2019, right after staying at the helm for critical verdicts that impacted the socio-political milieu of the country — the Ayodhya land dispute verdict, the review of women’s entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, and bringing the office of the CJI under the RTI Act.

Also examine: Woman who accused CJI Gogoi of sexual harassment goes on depart immediately after getting back again SC work

Not the first CJI in Rajya Sabha

Justice Gogoi will not be the initially CJI to sit in the Rajya Sabha. The 21st CJI, Rangnath Mishra, served as an MP in the Upper Residence from 1998 to 2004. Even so, Justice Mishra was a Congress MP, not a member of eminence appointed by the President.

Justice Mishra was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1983, and became the CJI in 1990. He joined the Congress about 7 several years just after his retirement in 1991.

However, there has been one case of movement in the reverse way too — from the Rajya Sabha to the judiciary.

Baharul Islam was elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1962 and 1968. Even so, he resigned from Parliament in 1972 to become a choose of the Gauhati Significant Court docket.

Islam retired in 1980, but as soon as Indira Gandhi came back again to pwoer, he was sent to the Supreme Court docket as a judge. He went on to absolve the main minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra, in the city cooperative financial institution scandal. He resigned thereafter, only to be built a Rajya Sabha MP yet again.

CJI Gogoi’s tenure

Born in November 1954, CJI Gogoi was appointed as a long-lasting choose of the Gauhati Higher Court in February 2001, and was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana Significant Court docket in September 2010. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in April 2012.

Six months into his tenure, CJI Gogoi confronted arguably his finest crisis in courtroom. In April 2019, experiences surfaced in the media that a Supreme Court staffer had accused the CJI of sexual harassment. The allegation arrived to mild immediately after the lady sent a letter along with affidavits to all 22 (at the time) apex court judges. The situation was despatched to an SC panel, wherever the rates were being observed to be baseless. However, the Congress experienced sought to impeach Gogoi.

Just one of the highlights of Gogoi’s tenure as an SC choose arrived in 2014, when a bench headed by him kick-started out the Nationwide Sign-up of Citizens (NRC) system in Assam. The course of action concluded in August 2019, during his tenure as CJI.

He retired on 17 November 2019.

Also read through: CJI Ranjan Gogoi — the ‘revolutionary’ judge who generally uncovered himself making headlines

(This report has been current to include info about Baharul Islam)

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the ideal reviews & viewpoint on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Present Entire Post