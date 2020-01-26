Former coach of Cape Cod League, wife, daughter among victims of a helicopter crash in California

The former head coach of the Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps, along with his wife and daughter, were among the victims of the deadly helicopter crash that cost the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear that our former head coach, John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa died this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” said Brewster Whitecaps in a tweet Sunday evening.

John Altobelli was the coach of the Whitecaps from 2012 to 2014, according to the organization.

Altobelli was the head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Southern California, where he started his 28-season in which he coached the team.

His daughter Alyssa played in the same team as Bryant’s daughter, said his brother, Tony, the school’s sports information director.

The moment he coached the Whitecaps, Altobelli’s son JJ played with the team, according to the Whitecaps. JJ and his sister Alexis were not in the crash.

“Our sincere condolences to his family,” the team said in a tweet.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identity of the victims Sunday afternoon awaiting the official word from the coroner.

Orange Coast College Athletic Director, Jason Kehler, said it would be up to Pirates players to play the 2020 season opener as scheduled Tuesday.

Altobelli, 56 and better known as “Coach Alto” or simply “Alto”, started his 28th season as coach of Orange Coast College. In 2019, Altobelli was selected as the national coach of the American Baseball Coaches Association of the year after a season in which he led the Pirates to a state championship, their fifth during the Altobelli tenure. He achieved his 700th career coaching victory during the playoffs of the California community college.

– Herald wire services have contributed to this report.