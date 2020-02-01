Former Coast Guard lieutenant Christopher Hasson was convicted of gun supplies and made a hit list

February 1 (UPI) – A federal judge in Maryland sentenced a former U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant to 13 years in prison for weapons storage and produced a hit list that lists Supreme Court judges.

Christopher Hasson, 50, pleaded guilty in October for illegal possession of silencers, possession of a drug addict, and possession of a controlled substance.

He has been detained since he was arrested on February 15.

The prosecutor described Hasson, whom the police arrested on February 15, as a self-proclaimed white commander-in-chief who was planning a domestic terrorist attack to fuel a racial war.

Inspired by the Norwegian right-wing extremist terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in his homeland, Hasson is also said to have created a hit list of Democrats and left-wing commentators and journalists.

In an email sent to “Dear Friends,” Hassan said, “I dream of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.”

“Mr. Hasson had racist and hateful views and made a racist and hateful speech, said US attorney Robert Hur.”

Investigators said they also found a weapons and ammunition store in Hasson’s house in Maryland.

District judge George Hazel agreed with prosecutors “that he would do these things.”