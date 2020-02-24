[former-deputy-billed-with-sexual-battery-faces-more-fees-of-stalking,-sexual-battery,-generating-obscene-phone-calls]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy billed previous 12 months with touching a woman in opposition to her will faces additional expenses of sexual battery, as properly as stalking and making obscene telephone phone calls, stemming from other incidents, in accordance to courtroom data.

Michael Everett Clark has a court listening to Monday early morning to surrender himself into custody, court information show.

Court files say Clark has a historical past of inappropriate conduct all around women of all ages, including remarks he manufactured to a girl he labored with at the downtown jail and later on at the Rosamond substation.

Allegations very first surfaced against Clark late very last 12 months when a girl claimed he assaulted her immediately after supplying her a journey residence from get the job done in his patrol auto. He was on responsibility and in uniform at the time.

Soon after parking in her driveway, Clark requested if he could appear inside of, the documents say. She advised him no simply because her mother and brother had been inside of.

Clark, 31 at the time, then asked her to sneak him in through a window, in accordance to the paperwork.

The lady explained to investigators Clark forced himself on her, kissing and groping her. She claimed he unbuttoned his pants and uncovered himself, and asked her to carry out sexual intercourse functions on him. She refused.

She advised detectives she saved telling Clark she would get in touch with him later on in the hope that he would enable her to get out of the vehicle. He sooner or later enable her depart.

On Oct. 18, the female settled a assert she filed against the Sheriff’s Business office in relationship with Clark’s actions for $25,00, according to county records.

KGET will be masking Clark’s hearing tomorrow and providing updates on this case.