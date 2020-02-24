[former-deputy-billed-with-sexual-battery-in-oct-pleads-not-guilty-to-further-prices]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A previous Kern County sheriff’s deputy arrested in October for allegedly kissing and groping a female in opposition to her will has pleaded not guilty to supplemental rates of sexual battery, stalking and making obscene mobile phone calls.

Michael Everett Clark appeared in court Monday unshaven and wearing denims and a hooded sweatshirt. He stood upcoming to his lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, through the temporary proceedings.

Exceptional Court docket Judge Michael G. Bush mentioned Clark can stay out of custody following publishing $175,000 bail for the before expenses. He mentioned that’s a adequate total of bail for the expenses Clark faces, noting the two cases in opposition to him will be mixed.

The decide also issued a legal protective get barring Clark from acquiring make contact with with the alleged victims.

In overall, Clark is charged with 3 counts of sexual battery, 3 counts of assault by a community officer, two counts of stalking and costs of bogus imprisonment with violence, touching a particular person intimately against their will for sexual arousal and producing obscene calls.

The Oct expenses stem from an incident where Clark, on responsibility and in his patrol auto, offered a ride property to a woman who was walking.

She recognized, and when they bought to her house Clark pressured himself on her, kissing and groping her, according to court files. She claimed he unbuttoned his trousers and exposed himself, and requested her to complete sex acts on him. She refused.

She instructed detectives she held telling Clark she would get in touch with him later in the hope that he would enable her to get out of the auto. He sooner or later enable her depart.

On Oct. 18, the lady settled a claim she filed against the Sheriff’s Place of work in connection with Clark’s conduct for $25,000, according to county documents.

Clark is future because of in court April 29.