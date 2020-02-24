[former-deputy-handcuffed-and-groped-woman,-remaining-obscene-messages-for-other-lady,-experiences-say]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contacted by a Kern County sheriff’s deputy who attempted to get started a sexual marriage with her, the woman created it distinct she was not interested.

But Michael Everett Clark didn’t get the message, she instructed investigators.

He ongoing to connect with and text her, sending her messages she explained as obscene and sexual in nature, according to court docket documents. She stated he parked in the vicinity of her property on several occasions — an allegation backed up by GPS knowledge retrieved from Clark’s patrol motor vehicle.

Her accusations bear some similarities to people of other women of all ages who have occur ahead alleging misconduct by Clark. In other cases, Clark is accused of touching women towards their will.

It appears a whole of 4 ladies have accused him of misconduct.

Clark, who resigned from the Sheriff’s Office environment final calendar year pursuing his arrest, has pleaded not responsible to a few counts of sexual battery, 3 counts of assault by a community officer, two counts of stalking and expenses of untrue imprisonment with violence, touching a individual intimately versus their will for sexual arousal and generating obscene phone calls.

He’s future thanks in court docket April 29.

Clark’s lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, mentioned Monday he thinks there is a large amount of overreach in the rates filed from his customer.

“I consider we have entered this period wherever we’re likely following persons alternatively of searching at, ‘Is this prison actions?’” Humphrey reported.

On Feb. 14, 2019, a lady explained in not too long ago released court docket files, Clark arrested her then inappropriately touched her whilst she was in handcuffs.

Yet another lady stated Clark harassed her at get the job done and attempted to sexually assault her. In a single incident, she explained to investigators, she was lying down powering a money sign up counter when Clark laid down upcoming to her and experimented with to “cuddle” with her.

Allegations towards Clark initially surfaced in Oct following a woman noted he touched and kissed her from her will after offering her a journey household in his patrol vehicle.

That lady settled a claim she filed in opposition to the Sheriff’s Workplace in relationship with Clark’s behavior for $25,00, in accordance to county data.