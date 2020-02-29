Former deputy who allegedly pretended to shoot at the Lancaster sheriff station pleads not responsible – Up Information Details Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former deputy of the Los Angles County sheriff accused of falsely saying that he was shot in the parking good deal of the Lancaster Sheriff station pleaded not responsible on Friday to three criminal expenses.

Angel Reinosa, who was a rookie deputy when he noted that he was shot previous August, was billed on January 16 with two significant crimes of insurance policies fraud and a misdemeanor for submitting a wrong law enforcement report.

“He flatly denies the accusations built against him,” claimed Dmitry Gorin, Reinosa’s attorney, in a published assertion. “The protection intends to exhibit fair doubts that any criminal offense was dedicated. There is proof in the police investigation contrary to the government’s situation. We hope that the testimony in court exhibits that Mr. Reinosa lacked criminal intent. We hope everybody can preserve an open up thoughts in advance of presenting all the proof. “

Soon after a court docket look, Gorin reported his customer believed “strongly that he was shot,quot and reported the 21-12 months-aged obtained “in depth health-related treatment in the hospital.”

Reinosa claimed that he was shot in the shoulder even though standing in the parking whole lot at the Lancaster Sheriff station in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard at 2: 50 p.m. August 21. The informed ambush activated a comprehensive reaction from the sheriff’s office, which include a substantial containment perimeter and an exhaustive look for for an condominium developing wherever Reinosa said the shot was coming from.

A close by university was also locked up when dozens of SWAT officers descended to the scene.

On August 24, Sheriff Alex Villanueva introduced that the shooting was a hoax and that Reinosa was no longer in the apartment.

Reinosa have to return to courtroom on April 27. If convicted of expenses, he faces up to five.five many years in jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Business.

