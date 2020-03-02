former-dillinger-escape-approach-vocalist-greg-puciato-launches-new-solitary-hearth-for-water

Former Dillinger Escape Program and Black Queen musician Greg Puciato has launched a movie for his new solo single titled Fireplace For Water.

The song has been lifted from Puciato’s upcoming album Baby Soldier: Creator Of God, which is set to arrive this summer season through his individual Federal Prisoner label.

Puciato states: “I commenced crafting in Might or so of 2019, for what I believed would be the next Black Queen album, besides which is not at all what arrived out.

“So, just like with almost everything else that is been born from requirement, it felt like the proper time to generate a household for something that I do that didn’t in good shape neatly less than any other present roof. The misfits wanted a spot to go.

“This distinct tune came out really quickly. I guess it is me reclaiming and owning the abrasive section of me. This entire album is, in a way, a really severe assertion of ownership.”

The movie was made by Puciato himself, along with his Federal Prisoner co-founder, the artist Jesse Draxler. Puciato performs all instruments on the solitary, with the exception of drums which were being taken care of by Chris Pennie.

Further album particulars will be uncovered in the near long run.

The Dillinger Escape System brought the curtain down on their occupation with a demonstrate at New York’s Terminal five on December 29, 2017.