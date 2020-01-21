Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook says she `` hates looking at herself '' in sincere article

Soap star Danniella Westbrook became famous in 1990 when she burst onto our TV screens as Sam Mitchell in BBC One soap EastEnders.

The 46-year-old man from Walthamstow has openly fought addiction since he was in the public eye.

But she is now sent to Twitter to post a heartbreaking post describing how she honestly feels about her appearance.

Danniella retweeted an image related to Botched TV, a reality show where two doctors correct plastic surgery that went wrong, and said that she “hated looking at herself” and was “ashamed” of her past addiction.

The message sent to Danniella’s 234.9k subscribers said: “My dream is 4 these guys 2do my corrective surgery.

“Everyday I wake up and want to cry, I hate looking at myself and the amount of abuse I do with my nose / face on certain days keeps me out of bed.

“Past addiction and bad surgery shame me. (Please don’t comment on abuse now) ty.”

Read more

More TV & Film News

Danniella fans quickly commented on sweet messages and expressed support for the television star, one person said, “Addiction is nothing to be ashamed of. This is part of your journey.”

A second person added: “You are beautiful on the inside and on the outside. Don’t let the negativity of others get you down, you are worth so much more than these xx people.”

Another sprang: “Remember that you are a survivor and it is more powerful and meaningful than anything x.”

Danniella Westbrook as Sam Mitchell alongside his brother on screen Grant (Ross Kemp) and Phil (Steve McFadden)

Since appearing on EastEnders between 1990 and 2016, Danniella has also appeared in popular reality shows, including I’m A Celebrity, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother and Come Dine With Me.

She also starred in movies Essex Vandetta and Mob Handed and appeared in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

You can follow Danniella Westbrook on Twitter here.

.