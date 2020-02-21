[former-ensworth-coach-jeremy-garrett-named-cleveland-browns-assistant-defensive-line-mentor]

Shut

Former Ensworth football mentor Jeremy Garrett was named assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, the crew announced Thursday.

Garrett expended numerous many years as an assistant as Ensworth prior to changing Ricky Bowers as the head coach in 2018. In his only time as the head mentor, Garrett led the Tigers to a Division II-AAA playoff look and a 7-5 record. He resigned after the time to come to be a defensive high-quality command assistant at Vanderbilt.

Garrett follows previous Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jason Tarver, lately employed as the Browns’ linebackers mentor.

He’ll also reunite with defensive line mentor Chris Kiffin, who was a graduate assistant during Garrett’s participating in job at Ole Overlook.