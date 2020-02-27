[former-european-leaders-say-trump’s-middle-east-peace-system-akin-to-apartheid]



LONDON (Reuters) – Fifty former European key ministers and overseas ministers have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace prepare in an open up letter, saying it would produce an apartheid-like situation in occupied Palestinian territory.

In the letter revealed by British newspaper The Guardian, the former ministers rejected Trump’s program for Israelis and Palestinians, which was declared in January and proposes a two-condition option.

Trump’s blueprint challenges fuelling the conflict at the cost of the two Israeli and Palestinian civilians, by annexing massive parts of occupied Palestine territory below lasting Israeli navy control and is not a legitimate solution, they wrote.

“The plan envisages a formalization of the present fact in the occupied Palestinian territory, in which two peoples are dwelling side by side devoid of equivalent rights. These an final result has traits identical to apartheid – a time period we really don’t use flippantly,” they stated.

“It acknowledges only a person side’s claims to Jerusalem and features no just resolution to the situation of Palestinian refugees,” they additional.

Fifty politicians, which includes former French prime minister and foreign minister Dominique de Villepin, former German foreign minister and vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, Britain’s former foreign secretary Jack Straw and Ireland’s previous president Mary Robinson signed the letter.

Other signatories incorporated former ministers or leaders of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Considering the urgency of the scenario, we connect with on Europe to reject the U.S. system as a foundation for negotiations and to just take quick and powerful steps to counter the risk of annexation – and therefore protect the intercontinental principles-primarily based buy,” they said.

The Palestinians and Arab League foreign ministers have rejected the system and the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel.

Before this week, the Pope also appeared to criticize the system, warning in opposition to “inequitable solutions” to the conflict.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Alexandra Hudson)