Former Ex-Gander mayor frustrated by lack of US cooperation with Canada during pandemic

GANDER, N.L. – Former Gander, N.L., Mayor Claude Elliott knows a thing or two about cooperation between Canada and the United States in a crisis – and he doesn’t like what he sees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott rose to international prominence as the small town of Newfoundland housed 6,600 stranded travelers in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, a story reproduced in the award-winning musical “Come Away.” He was disappointed by reports that Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M was told to stop exporting face masks.

“I understand the United States is going through a very dramatic time, especially in New York and they need a lot of supplies, but we’re fighting an enemy that is not just a state, it’s the whole world,” Elliott said On Sunday . “And when it comes to the times of tragedy in our lives, we need each other to help each other.”

Elliott isolates herself at home and says when she goes out for groceries or other needs Gander’s streets are quieter than usual, with people carefully following physical distance guidelines .

This is almost the opposite of what Gander was like following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The town of more than 11,500 added about 66 percent of its average population a week as 38 civilians and four military planes were forced to land at Gander’s airport when all flights across America were grounded.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball criticized Trump’s steps on Sunday, saying he was “discouraged” and emphasized how his province went up for Americans on 9/11.

Elliott consented to his principal.

“We saw that on 9/11, when U.S. citizens were stranded across Canada, we brought them in and we helped them and gave them the best they could under the difficult circumstances they were going through,” he said. Elliott. “The whole world today is going through a difficult situation and unfortunately we are not helping each other.”

Earlier this week, Gander and “Far Away” were trending on Twitter in Canada when Florida voiced concerns about letting two COVID-19 crash boats. The ships have passengers from all over the world, including close to 250 Canadians.

3M, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of medical face masks known as N95 respirators, said in a statement Friday that the White House said it would stop exporting equipment to markets in Canada and Latin America – a bill denied by the White House.

However, President Donald Trump invites the Defense Production Act, a law during the Korean War that provides power to redirect US manufacturing capacity in times of national crisis, to compel American manufacturers of personal items. protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to ramp up their work and prioritize orders for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“If we don’t help each other, it may be a long, long time before we get this pandemic,” said Elliott, who has worked as a paramedic for 30 years. “There’s no question about it.”

By John Chidley-Hill of Toronto.

– In files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 5, 2020.