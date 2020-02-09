Former factory minister claims Sarawak twisted his arm over Malaysia because of the new Pan Borneo Highway deal

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the Sarawak government had no choice but to agree with Putrajaya to terminate the contract supplier contract for the state-owned portion of the Pan Borneo Highway. – Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUCHING, February 9 – The Sarawak government had no choice but to agree with Putrajaya to terminate the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) contract for the state-owned portion of the Pan Borneo Highway, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Former Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Minister of Operations, vice president of Sarawak’s coalition anchor, has been arguing with Pakatan Harapan, President of the Coalition, last week about the ambitious road project to connect the two easternmost states of Malaysia.

Fadillah claimed that Sarawak would be asked to choose between signing the termination agreement and failing to obtain the pre-agreed funds to continue the project.

“This is the same situation in which Sarawak was forced to gradually make a RM 1 billion advance payment to the federal government before the state run-down school repair project can begin, even though the 2018 budget already included 1 RM billion was approved under the previous federal government of Barisan Nasional, ”said the MP from Petrajaya.

He replied yesterday to Sarawak’s Chong Chieng Jen PH chairman’s statement that the state government had agreed to terminate the contract between the Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd highway PDP and the federal government.

Chong, who is also the deputy federal minister for domestic trade and consumer affairs, replied to Fadillah’s first assertion that the repeal of the PDP model and the changes announced by federal finance minister Lim Guan Eng would now expose Sarawak’s highway project to real risk is delayed from its original Target date in late 2021 and is likely to increase its cost by an estimated 15.13 billion RM.

Chong said the termination of the PDP agreement would reduce the cost of implementing the entire Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak from an estimated RM 21.9 billion to RM 18.8 billion, a saving of RM 3.1 billion for the federal government.

He had said the 3.1 billion RM savings would then be returned to Sarawak for the other projects.

Fadillah, who is ticking off Chong today, said the deputy federal minister should not confuse his facts.

“It is true that the Sarawak government secretary signed with the federal government to terminate the PDP agreement for the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project.

“Chong should not confuse this situation with his DAP general secretary Lim ‘s misleading statement that the termination of the PDP contract will result in an imaginary saving of RM 3.1 billion from RM 21.9 billion to RM 18.8 billion becomes.

“As Federal Minister of Operations Baru Bian confirmed in Parliament on March 26, 2019, the originally targeted costs of the project amounted to RM 16.48 billion.

“Subsequently, the PDP was able to further reduce these costs to RM 15.13 billion through cost optimization and efficiency savings, while maintaining the original project completion date of late 2021.

“Until his termination, there was never any accusation that the PDP was too late to complete the project or exceeded the budget.

“How can the newly announced cost of RM 18.8 billion be seen as a reduction of RM 3.1 billion from the previous cost of RM 15.13 billion?” Asked Fadillah.

On the contrary, he claimed that the project costs would likely increase by RM 3.67 billion instead.