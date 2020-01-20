Former fiancee and lawyer Aaron Hernandez speaks on the Netflix series

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez talked about Netflix documents and the portrayal of her former fiancee, Aaron Hernandez, called Aaron Hernandez’s Killer Inside: The Mind. The three-part Netflix production depicts the hectic life of the former NFL star and assassin, as well as the events that led to his suicide in 2017.

By choosing Instagram medium, Jenkins-Hernandez has revealed that she will move away from social media. However, she said she is still very happy about her fans’ reactions to the docuseries:

“I wanted to leave you all sweet sweet soul I know I tried to read every message sent to IG and by email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure everyone will understand how imperative it is to spend some time away from social media. # I remain humble. “

The other side of the coin

It’s safe to say that not everyone is happy with the way the documents explain Hernandez’s stories. Jose Baez, Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer, is one of those people. Baez, who represented the former New England Patriots player in a series of criminal charges, claims the final product was false, even though it was presented in the series. Endangering the ability to sound unprofessional, he wrote on his social media profile below of pictures of him, Hernandez and members of his family:

“I don’t have a damn about what to say about a documentary about Aaron, I knew him, they didn’t and while it wasn’t perfect, it’s not even close to the truth. People have no idea how to become a documentary, the truth is usually on the floor. These producers were directly sprayed on my face, so I don’t expect their money to get much better. “#Ripchico #baezlawfirm #aaronhernandez

An episode of criminal minds

The reality of the matter remains the same. Aaron Hernandez was also convicted of the 2015 murder of Odin Lloyd, as well as five other counts of carrying a firearm and possession of a FID-free ammunition. He was freed from the murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu on the way back out of a nightclub. He appealed for Odin Lloyd’s conviction, but committed suicide in 2017, at the age of 27.

The collapse

The evidence reveals four important details of Hernández’s life:

The NFL has recruited murder suspects.

Hernandez was indicted for a double homicide in Boston, Massachusetts, just one month before being drafted by the New England Patriots and obtained a five-year contract.

Possible cause

After being convicted of killing Lloyd in 2013, the former footballer was tried again in the cases of Furtado and de Abreu. Despite the evidence linking him to the killings (a car missing from the investigation) no one was found guilty.

Reduction?

If the defendant dies while obeying his sentence, his conviction remains blank. This is known as a reduction and remains part of Massachusetts law. It is rumored that this is why he committed suicide: protecting and caring for his daughter and Jenkins. Hernández even said that his child had been lost, contrary to his freedom. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the law is outdated, which causes Hernández to be declared a convicted murderer after death.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy

My experience with law and order: SVU gives me the right to assume that they tried it in court. Boston University faculty member and professor of neurology, Doctor Ann McKee, claims Hernandez’s collapse was due to unprocessed and undetected CTE. Explains that:

“For a person who was only 27 when he died, he had a very advanced disease. Not only was he microscopically promoted – especially in the frontal lobes, which are very important for decision making, judgment and knowledge – this would be the first case We’ve never seen such a breakdown in such a young person. These are significant losses that took years to develop … these changes have been going on for over a decade. “

Killer Inside: Aaron Hernandez’s mind is currently streaming on Netflix.