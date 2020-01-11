Former Florida Karyn Turk Went To Jail For Stealing Mom’s Checks

Loading...

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – A Florida federal judge ordered Ms. Florida 2016 to spend a month in prison for stealing her mother’s social security checks rather than using the money to pay for home care.

US magistrate Bruce Reinhart also sentenced Karyn Turk on Thursday to five months of house arrest after leaving prison and to perform 100 hours of community service in a nursing home, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Turk, who lives in Highland Beach, is scheduled to report to prison on March 2.

She and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that she had suffered enough and did not deserve to be imprisoned or placed under house arrest. Lawyer David Tarras said that since Turk pleaded guilty in September to a social security fraud offense, she has been harassed on social media.

In addition, Turk, who was named champion of the year by the teenage mentoring group Best Buddies in 2019, lost her position in various philanthropic groups.

Turk is a conservative media commentator and his lawyer told the judge that his career was dead without the opportunity to work in the community, to travel to interview celebrities for YouTube shows and to organize fundraisers.

“Her livelihood is based on networking and being a social media commentator,” said Tarras.

She brought a check for $ 46,000 to the court to reimburse the government, the lawyer said, adding that this should be enough.

But Reinhart disagreed. He said that even though Turk had apparently led an otherwise law-abiding life, her crime was serious and she could not “buy her out of prison” by writing a check.

“Choices in life have consequences, I’m sorry to tell you,” said the judge. “If you steal from government, you are not going to have a reputation for being an honest person.”

The judge said that as a social media commentator with a wide audience, Turk was in a good position to send an important message to others.

“The message I am sending is: you cannot steal from the government and not go to jail.”

The move was greeted by about six Finnish American Rest Home workers who looked after Turk’s 83-year-old mother. She suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in July.

“Exploitation by residents is a serious crime and I am glad he recognized it,” Daniel Benson, executive director of the 45-bed home, told the newspaper.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detective Vaughn Mitchell said Turk used his mother’s social security, veterans ‘and pensioners’ money for errands, dinners and a nanny for monitor her children rather than covering $ 219,000 in nursing home bills.

Certain expenses could have been covered by Medicare if Turk had completed the necessary documents. But US deputy prosecutor Adrienne Rabinowitz said Turk had refused despite constant requests.

The retirement home went to court to force her to pay. A Palm Beach County circuit court judge ordered Turk in August 2018 to pay $ 250 a month to cover the costs, but she did not do so, said Rabinowitz.

Lawyer Guy Fronstin, who also represents Turk, said he plans to appeal the decision and request that Turk not be required to report to prison until the appeal is resolved.

