Former Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm is recording a new solo album

former FLYLEAF Singer Lacey storm has started the recording process for her second solo album. Last Friday, she announced that drum tracks had been set for the CD, which is slated to be released later this year.

Storm previously revealed that she had worked with FRYING PAN‘s Korey Cooper for the project.

Laceythe debut solo album by, “Life screams”, was released about in February 2016 Followspot records With The fuel music Distribution. Cooperations were on the album cooper, Husband / guitarist Josh Storm, and Grammy AwardWriter and producer David Hodges, A 12 song album, “Reflect Love Back: Soundtrack Vol 1”, followed by 2019, written and recorded with songs by Lacey and Josh Storm as a soundtrack for a 12-week video series, Reflect love back,

Storm recently collaborated on a track for BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s “Aurora” Album, a collection of reinterpreted versions of the band’s greatest and most popular songs. Storm also performs a busy postFLYLEAF Life as an author, motivational speaker and happily married mother of three.

Storm Left FLYLEAF in October 2012. It was replaced by Kristen Maywho recorded an album with the group in 2014 “Between the Stars”before leaving.



Perfect day to pick up a few drums ❄️ ❄️ @ Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Posted by Lacey Storm on Friday, February 7, 2020

