Former FTISLAND Member Song Seung Hyun Announces Enlistment Date

Former FTISLAND member Song Seung Hyun will join the military this month.

On April 10, she took Instagram account private to write, “Every man, I signed on 27 April. I will come back safely. Because there are problems COVID-19, I thank you because you can not invite you farewell with a higher close Please be careful with COVID-19. Health is the most important thing. I want to finish my duty to defend the nation. “

His agency, Wooridle Company also released a statement:

Hello, this is Wooridle Company.

Former FTISLAND member and actor Song Seung Hyun will step in as an active duty soldier and plan to commit to military service.

To honor Song Seung Hyun’s own expectations for a quiet list, we decided not to mention the time and location listed. We ask for an understanding of all these things.

Song Seung Hyun will be back after committed to defending the nation and showing you how much he has grown up, so send him your support and love.

Thank you very much.

In December 2019, Song Seung Hyun announced that he would part with FTISLAND and FNC Entertainment. Earlier this month, he signed a new contract with management agency H.O.T. Tony Ahn, Wooridle Company.

