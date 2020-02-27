former-fusd-bus-driver-now-a-convicted-kid-molester

Fresno, Calif. (KFSN) — A former Fresno Unified bus driver who admitted to acquiring hundreds of pictures of kid pornography is now also a convicted kid molester.

A judge convicted Jeffrey Sipes Wednesday on four felony counts a working day after dismissing 3 other counts.

Sipes maintained his innocence in the charges from a long time ago.

The decide will sentence him on the baby porn and sexual assault charges in April.

The punishment could be anyplace from 11 to 34 yrs in prison.