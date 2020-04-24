Former Ga great David Andrews announces he’ll be returning to football in 2020

The New England Patriots considerably missed middle David Andrews for the duration of the 2019 time, as he missed the season because of to blood clots. Andrews was hospitalized back in August with studies remaining that blood clots shaped in his lungs.

But Andrews shipped some great news on Thursday evening, as he introduced on his Instagram page that he’ll be ready to return to soccer this coming year.

“During this time there has been a large amount of time for reflection on the past, present and long run,” Andrews wrote. “As to the long run I’m thrilled that I’ll have the prospect to perform the game I enjoy once more. When and whatsoever the nfl period seems to be like I’m just thankful that I’ll be in a position to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go pats.”

While the NFL draft is possible to overshadow Andrews’ announcement, the previous Ga standout probable is not a large fan of the festivities. Just after a stellar vocation at Georgia, Andrews went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In the course of his time at Ga, he was a 3-12 months starter and important for the Bulldogs.

Andrews nevertheless signed with the New England Patriots and right away emerged as a starting off center for the Patriots suitable absent. Considering that becoming a member of the Patriots he’s performed in 3 Super Bowls, winning two of them.

When speaking at Tremendous Bowl LIII, he drew robust praise from New England mentor Invoice Belichick.

“David’s a fantastic heart. He’s played center his total existence. He played heart in junior superior, he played center in significant faculty, he played heart in faculty and he’s playing heart in this article,” Belichick said . “I would say he’s very cozy with all of the issues that arrive with that situation. I just cannot imagine there is nearly anything that he sees at this level in his vocation that he hasn’t previously observed various occasions, if not hundreds of moments, in just one way or one more. He’s incredibly knowledgeable and he’s quite adept at handling variations of all of the points that I just outlined. He’s a lifetime – he’s a career center and he plays like it.”

Andrews will be snapping to a new quarterback as Tom Brady is now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster but are in the current market for drafting a quarterback, this sort of as Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

