[Former Gamecock Rod Wilson Named Linebackers Mentor]

College of South Carolina head soccer coach Will Muschamp has named previous Gamecock standout Rod Wilson as the squad’s linebackers mentor, it was declared now subsequent Board of Trustee acceptance.

Wilson has spent the past a few seasons with the NFL’s Kansas Metropolis Chiefs as an Assistant Unique Groups Coach. He assisted Distinctive Teams Coordinator Dave Toub, encouraging produce Harrison Butker into one particular of the league’s leading placekickers and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman into two of the most hazardous return males in the NFL. This past season he was aspect of the staff members that led the Chiefs to their initial Tremendous Bowl title in 50 decades.

“I’m fired up to have Super Bowl Champion and former Gamecock Rod Wilson be part of our team,” mentioned Coach Muschamp. “Rod was extremely amazing in the interview approach. His encounter in the NFL and on a Tremendous Bowl champion workforce will be a fantastic gain to our gamers and workers. It is good to have another previous Gamecock on our workers,” added Mentor Muschamp.

In 2018, the Chiefs specific teams rated third in punt returns, fourth in punt return coverage and eighth in kickoff returns. In 2017, Butker linked on a franchise file 23-consecutive area targets, ranking next in group history for most area targets built in a single period and tied for to start with for the most 50-furthermore property industry ambitions built in a season with four. The Chiefs also led the NFL in kick returns (40) for 1,51 yards.

Prior to his stint in Kansas Town, Wilson spent four seasons (2013-16) at Charleston Southern coaching the safeties, inside linebackers and helping with special teams, next a six-year NFL career.

Less than Wilson’s tutelage, CSU landed at least 1 linebacker on the Significant South’s All-Conference squad each individual of his 4 seasons. In 2016, Wilson served tutorial the Buccaneers defense to best rankings inside of the league, restricting opponents to the fewest speeding touchdowns (15) and fewest complete dashing yards (one,488). The 2015 Buccaneers rated atop the league in complete protection (292. yards for every match) and held opponents to the 2nd-fewest speeding yards per sport (147.1) which served receive an outright Big South title and the program’s to start with-at any time berth into the FCS Playoffs.

Inside his four a long time at Charleston Southern, he produced a transient prevent in Kansas Metropolis as part of the league’s Monthly bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship during the club’s 2015 instruction camp.

Prior to his collegiate coaching vocation, Wilson appreciated a six-calendar year actively playing profession in the Countrywide Soccer League. Originally picked in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft (220th over-all) by the Chicago Bears, Wilson appeared in 51 online games for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallying 47 tackles and one compelled fumble even though principally taking part in a unique groups function less than then-Exclusive Groups Mentor Dave Toub. Wilson’s profession highlights involve four playoff appearances, which involved two NFC Championship appearances and a vacation to Super Bowl XLI.

Born Nov. 12, 1981, the Cross, S.C. indigenous graduated from the College of South Carolina, in which he performed five various positions for the Gamecocks (quarterback, vast receiver, spur, security and linebacker). He set collectively an remarkable senior 12 months in 2004, serving as a group captain, leading the workforce in tackles, and earning SEC Educational Honor Roll accolades.

Wilson and his spouse, Megan, have two sons, Jaylen and Ryan.