Former gang chief on death row dies in suicide

A former head of the Japanese Criminal Syndicate on death row, who was acquitted of the murder of two people who he confessed to after he was sentenced to death, was found dead at Tokyo Detention House on Sunday.

Osamu Yano, 71, the inmate on the death row, is said to have committed suicide, sources familiar with the situation said, and found that he had injured his neck. Department of Justice officials are investigating details of the incident.

This was the first suicide by an inmate with a death penalty in Japan since a 55-year-old death row inmate who was detained in a branch of Sapporo Prison in Hokkaido took a bath with a razor in November 1999.

Yano’s death sentence for a death in a bar in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, in January 2003, became final in March 2014.

In letters he sent to the police in the metropolitan area in September 2014 and June 2015, Yano announced his involvement in the murder of two other people, including a company president, in 1996 and 1998.

In the cases, he was arrested in 2017.

In December 2018, the Tokyo District Court issued a non-guilty verdict to Yano as part of a lay trial, and concluded that his confession was aimed at postponing the execution of his death sentence. The acquittal decision was later closed since the prosecutor’s office did not appeal.