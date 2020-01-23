Former gang member joins unified schools in Fresno to help lead youth

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Brian King knows firsthand what the dangers are for children on the street.

As a former gang member, he is committed to ensuring that today’s students do not make the mistakes he made.

“In Chicago, I was a leader and a leading member of the gang, and we understand we were wrong,” said King. “We have taught our brothers and sisters bad manners, so now we go back and try to teach them good manners.”

Street Saints works with five Fresno Unified schools, identifying students who may need additional support.

“We are looking for GPA, we are looking for attendance and we are looking for behavior,” said King.

They go the extra mile to make sure they have an adult to turn to.

“Going out, having lunch with them, sometimes going to their classrooms and sitting alone with them, helping them academically as much as possible,” said King.

Street Saints also offers mentorship, safe transportation and even the dissemination of conflicts if necessary.

“They just want to be part of something,” says Joby Jones, school site supervisor. “This gang is going to recruit them with false dreams and false hopes, like, ‘you can be that, you can do it, we have our backs.'” “Often these kids just want to feel some kind of love, and this gang will give them this false love, but it’s something they can’t get at home or in the classroom. “

In nearly 20 years, Streets Saints has mentored hundreds of students, striving to have a positive impact on each young life they touch.

