Previous Authentic Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz is in healthcare facility in Spain with signs and symptoms regular with coronavirus, according to his son Fernando.
The 76-12 months-previous was president at the Bernabeu from 1995-2005 and True won six trophies throughout his time in demand, like the 1998 and 2000 Champions League titles.
Fernando Sanz, who performed for Serious during his father’s time as club president, stated in quotations reported by Marca: “We are rather worried and minimal can be accomplished.
“He had been feverish for 8 days, they referred to as the cell phone and advised him to get paracetamol.Fernando Sanz (remaining) played for Actual Madrid even though his father was president of the club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“He did not want to go to the medical center till he was brief of air and he was getting even worse.
“They put him inside of and told him that he was terrible, with minimal oxygen in his blood. He said he had a minimal fever and did not want to collapse the technique.
“We do not know if it is coronavirus or not.
“My mom is there mainly because we have not been able to go. They have mentioned that they would call and that, as lengthy as they do not phone, it is great information.”
