Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman comes to the Super Bowl in a flight suit

It wasn’t long before Kansas City Chiefs’ former Georgia star and rookie Mecole Hardman became known in the Super Bowl.

Hardman, known for his pregame clothing, competed against San Francisco in a “Top Gun” flight suit.

The message was clear: Hardman is ready to live up to its NFL nickname “Jet”.

I’ll see you jet. Look for us at the end of the anthem #SBLIV @USNavy @usmc flyover #WeReady #FlyNavy #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ynXW4Q8FyH

– flynavy (@flynavy) February 2, 2020

That and it is safe to say that the chiefs are planning an airstrike against the 49ers.

The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (TV: Fox)

Hardman impressed Kansas City at the Super Bowl this season. He received six touchdowns and averaged 20.7 yards per catch.

As predicted, Hardman was one of the steals of the 2019 NFL draft.

Hardman had 26 catches for 538 yards this season, with 69 percent of his receptions going for first downs, including an 83-yard TD grave. Three of these catches were scored in the NFL playoffs.

The former Georgia standout made 27 kick returns for 704 yards this season, an average of 26.1 yards per return, with a touchdown representing a return of 104 yards.

Hardman ended his triple threat with 18 returns for 167 yards.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart predicted Hardman’s success at UGA Pro Day last year.

“He was an elite from a specialist team point of view and I still think he has a huge advantage in the broad receiver position, so he’s a guy that will thrive when he reaches that level,” said Smart. “I’m looking forward to seeing him there because he’s a grown player for us, but he hasn’t even reached his full potential yet.”

The Chiefs got their money’s worth at Hardman, which they won in 56th overall in the second round of the NFL draft last year.

RELATED: The Story of Mecole Hardman’s Fast Rise in the 2019 NFL Draft

In fact, Hardman switched to the NFL almost seamlessly.

In Jim Chaney’s Georgia offensive in 2018, Hardman had 34 catches for 532 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, he averaged 20.1 yards on 16 punt returns and 26.2 yards on kick returns.

Hardman drove a 4.33-second race in the 40-yard run of the NFL combine last year, clearing all doubts and attracting Kansas City attention.

WATCH: Mecole Hardman flashes SEC speed in the combine

Hardman tried to tell the other teams in Indianapolis that he could help them too.

“I’m the all-rounder,” said Hardman. “I can go outside, I can go inside, the value of my special teams is high, so I bring a lot of value.”

Tonight Hardman is entering the biggest leg of the soccer game. His wardrobe before the game suggests he’s ready to fly high.

Mecole Hardman highlights

The @ Chiefs offense was moving fast. Then the beginner brought more. @ MecoleHardman’s BEST pieces from the 2019 season! #ChiefsKingdom #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/ada6mbD1QH

– NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2020