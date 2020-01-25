Former Georgian soccer OC James Coley leaves the team and moves to Texas A&M

ATHENS – Georgia’s offensive coordinator, James Coley, takes the step last Monday when head coach Kirby Smart took on the new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The 46-year-old Coley is said to belong to Texas A&M coaching according to a UGA source with direct knowledge of the situation and TexAgs.com.

Coley, who also coached quarterbacks last season, was recently appointed deputy head coach of the UGA, but was no longer classified as a position group.

Clock is ticking

Coley’s status at UGA weakened when Smart hired Southern Miss’s offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, last Monday and assigned him a position as an analyst in off-field coaching.

The move sparked speculation that Coley might be on the way out sooner than later, and any concept Coley should work with was a good idea.

There was speculation that Faulkner would take the place of the staff that had become vacant with Coley’s expected exit.

Georgia has made no announcement about Coley’s departure or how or when the vacancy of the coaching staff on the field will be filled.

Faulkner was hired with a salary of $ 150,000, depending on the information DawgNation had received on Thursday following a public request.

Coley’s UGA rise

Coley has been with Smart since the head coach took over the program five years before the 2016 season. He was promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach in 2018 and was raised from $ 450,000 to $ 850,000 for allegedly declining the option to join Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff as OK.

Coley became a full-time OK last January when Jim Chaney left the UGA workforce for the OK job in Tennessee and received up to $ 950,000 – the highest-paid assistant to the workforce.

Sam Pittman, who was the second highest paid assistant at $ 900,000, left the team early to become the Arkansas chief coach. Ole Miss’s former head coach, Matt Luke, replaced Pittman in December with the same $ 900,000 salary.

The Bulldogs finished 12-2 and finished fourth last season. 5: 1 victories were achieved against teams in the top 25. Defense at championship level did not often require a lot of support in offensive situations. Schedules had a familiar focus on efficiency, ball control and balance.

UGA ran the heavy legs of traffic jam D’Andre Swift, who won more than 1,200 yards. Swift was the team’s most consistent and explosive position player until a shoulder injury left him unbalanced in the last two games of the season.

Coley’s defense

“It’s who you have out there and who you’re trying to present,” Coley said at his Sugar Bowl press conference. “So what gives you the best chance? Do you give the traffic jam the ball that is a really good player or throw the ball at a young man who may not be ready for this moment? You know what I mean?”

Nevertheless, the offense sometimes fought. UGA took 50th place in the national team, 61st place in the overall penalty series and 72nd place in the pass. A number of injuries in the reception corps were exacerbated by QB Jake Fromm, who had some unusual off-games.

Coley said at a Sugar Bowl press conference in New Orleans that the mismatch in passing and Fromm was closely related to the injuries to the recipient.

“It happens when you hurt yourself. You get people in the game who haven’t played in a while or it’s their first chance and they’re a little bit nervous and they go their routes a little bit deeper than they should be, ”said Coley. “In the end it looks like the guy (Fromm) doesn’t play as well as a year ago.”

Georgia and Fromm won 26: 14 against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Fromm has passed 250 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 of 30 deals. For five consecutive games, Fromm’s graduation rate had dropped below 50 percent.

The statistical slump is related to the loss of time and games by senior citizen Lawrence Cager due to injuries. Coley pointed out that Fromm’s completion rate with Cager on the field was 71 percent.

When assessing the offensive problems, Smart referred to the “carousel” of the team at the recipient, but also promised to remedy the offense after the season.

Go forward

The addition of Wake Forest graduates, QB Jamie Newman, and QB Carson Beck, new entrants, led to an increase in staff, followed by the top-class offensive staff.

The Bulldogs also added TE Tre ‘Mckitty’s graduate transfer from Florida, as well as the signing of Darnell Washington. The recruitment class also includes three recipients who are among the nation’s 75 best players.

Last year, Georgia added George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock’s receiver perspectives, both of which were in the top 40 in their class. Both players made an immediate impression in 2019.

It has become clear that the Georgia crime opens as Coley advances.

Coley will again work with Fisher, on whose side he worked in Florida from 2007 to 2012.

From 2007 to 2009, Fisher was the Seminole’s offensive coordinator, while from 2008 to 2009, Coley trained tight ends and receivers. Fisher became head coach in 2010 and Coley was promoted to OK and worked for Fisher until 2012 before going to Miami.

