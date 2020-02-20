[former-golfing-reporter-statements-he-noticed-patrick-reed-boost-his-lie-a-number-of-situations]

Peter Kostis gave a relatively damning interview on the “No Laying Up” podcast

Patrick Reed seems on throughout Day 2 of the Saudi International. (Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG by means of Getty)

It turns out the Houston Astros are not the only American qualified athletes being hit with bombshells about dishonest allegations these times.

Through an physical appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, previous CBS Athletics reporter Peter Kostis ripped into Patrick Reed for breaking the principles on the golfing training course and mentioned he’s observed the 2018 Masters champ commit regulations violations on various occasions.

“I’ve viewed Patrick Reed boost his lie, up near and private, four occasions now,” Kostis claimed on the podcast.

In a person instance, Kostis mentioned one particular of Reed’s improved lies assisted him earn The Barclays at Bethpage Black in 2016. Nevertheless, The Barclays wasn’t the only time Kostis claimed he witnessed questionable habits from Reed.

“I was in the tower on 16 at [the Farmers Insurance Open in] San Diego, and [Reed] hit it about the environmentally friendly and did the very same factor,” Kostis said. “He put 3 or four clubs powering it, and it was really a treacherous shot and nobody experienced gotten it shut all working day very long from around there. By the time he was carried out, I could browse ‘Callaway’ on the golf ball from my tower.”

Kostis also talked about two additional incidents exactly where he allegedly saw Reed enhance his lie, but would not say regardless of whether he imagined the move was intentional. “I’m not heading to assign intent, all I’m likely to explain to you is what I observed,” he claimed.

Read the entire story at Golf.com