Former Google CEO: Coronavirus Pandemic Makes Big Technology Bigger

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt predicts what the technology industry will look like after the outbreak of the coronavirus: big technology will be even bigger.

“The strongest brands and strongest businesses will recover faster,” he said during a video call with reporters on Tuesday. “Industry leaders tend to be stronger in a year if they are well managed,” he added.

Schmitt, who served as Google CEO from 2001 to 2011 and then chairman of the company or its parent company until 2017, took advantage of lessons learned about forecasting the coronavirus era during the Great Recession. While we don’t specifically mention Google, but have more than 4 million shares, Schmidt described Amazon as a prime example of a “bigger” dissertation. Online retailers are responding to a significant increase in orders as brick-and-mortar stores are closed and people are afraid to go public. After the outbreak is over, those new customers will probably stay, Schmidt said.

Prior to the outbreak, federal and state regulators closely monitored the business practices of large technology companies such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Authorities were concerned that big technology was becoming too powerful, crushing small competitors, and mismanaging user data.

To those concerned about the growing power of these companies, he said there was an easy response: investing in companies that might eventually rise to compete with Goliath. For example, video conferencing company Zoom is becoming a heavy hitter with the potential to challenge big technology.

“My common answer to this question about technology and power concentration is investment and increasing competition,” he says, hiring a small fry for a company like Apple that costs more than $ 200 billion. Critics criticize it in cash.

In any case, Schmidt said the current technology leaders will be very advantageous in the post-coronavirus world. Unlike many traditional companies, they do not rely on large group gatherings for revenue. They also have some of the most famous brands and lots of money to survive the tough times like today.

“I learned the rules long ago … don’t run out of cash,” Schmidt said. “Many of the technology companies I know are sitting in large cash positions. They will be fine.”

For example, Amazon’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 were $ 36.1 billion. Facebook was $ 19.1 billion and Google’s parent Alphabet was $ 18.5 billion.

Still, big technology is painful. It is widely believed that the online advertising on which Google and Facebook rely has created craters during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Apple needed to close its stores.

According to Schmidt, high-tech companies are expected to recover faster and become stronger after a pandemic, but a better understanding of corporate responsibilities will emerge. For example, YouTube and Facebook are working diligently to remove false information about the coronavirus that has spread on their services.

“I believed 10 years ago that it’s okay to have an open network and speak freely to anyone, including idiots,” Schmidt said. “ What we are seeing in the pandemic is that every technology company is actively chasing liars, manipulators, and those who deny the existence of disease and harm others by disseminating false information That is. “

Schmidt likened the shift from big technology to society, to a “gradual change” to sort out truth and lies.

“It’s a big change,” he said. “And that’s a change that is likely to continue.”

