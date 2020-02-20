[Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy in Statement on Alleged Assange Pardon]

Former GOP congressman Dana Rohrabacher is denying a bombshell assert from an lawyer for Julian Assange — who alleged that Rohrabacher frequented the Wikileaks founder and saying that he was less than guidelines from President Donald Trump to present a presidential pardon in exchange for Assange publicly stating Russia did not have nearly anything to do with the DNC hack.

In a assertion posted to his web-site, the 15-phrase Household member claimed he acted on his very own when assembly with Assange.

“At no time did I offer Julian Assange everything from the President since I had not spoken with the President about this concern at all,” Rohrabacher said. “However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I informed him that if he could deliver me details and proof about who in fact gave him the DNC e-mails, I would then simply call on President Trump to pardon him. At no time did I offer you a offer made by the President, nor did I say I was symbolizing the President.”

Then, following his denial, Rohrabacher went on to float the absolutely baseless conspiracy idea about the death of former DNC staffer Seth Prosperous.

“Even although I wasn’t productive in having this message by way of to the President I still connect with on him to pardon Julian Assange, who is the genuine whistleblower of our time,” Rohrabacher claimed. “Finally, we are all keeping our breath waiting around for an trustworthy investigation into the murder of Seth Wealthy.”

Rohrabacher is coming underneath large criticism for breathing everyday living into the baseless conspiracy:

